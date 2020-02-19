EFFINGHAM — Area seniors who gathered at the Effingham County Committee On Aging (ECCOA) building in Effingham this week learned about ways to reduce hypertension.
HSHS St. Antony’s Memorial Hospital partnered with ECCOA for the "lunch and learn" presentation, featuring Sheri Barnett, who specializes in cardiology.
Barnett is a nurse practitioner for Prairie Cardiovascular, with an office at HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital. She offered suggestions on how to get blood pressure issues under control through a proper diet, exercise and medication.
“We call high blood pressure hypertension as it’s known from the medical side of this,” Barnett said. “We call it a silent killer.”
Barnett said high blood pressure sneaks up on people; many don’t realize their numbers have increased.
“Before you know it, you can have high numbers that can lead to other diseases,” Barnett said. “It can cause strokes, kidney disease and cause us to have other significant problems, such as irregular heart beats.”
Barnett said high blood pressure is defined by the National Institution of Health and American Heart Association. It applies to anyone who has a top number greater than 130 and a bottom number greater than 80. She said blood pressure can’t be determined with just one check. It takes at least two office visits with consistent high blood pressure elevation before making any conclusions.
She said sometimes "white coat" hypertension could have an effect on blood pressure numbers – seeing one on a doctor or nurse can have cause a physical reaction.
“I didn’t wear my white coat to this meeting because I didn’t want anyone’s blood pressure to go up,” Barnett said. "It’s a real phenomenon.”
Barnett said people come to the clinic showing numbers that are really high while at home have normal blood pressure numbers.
“For us, we have to measure blood pressure consistently over time to make sure it is truly high blood pressure,” Barnett said.
“It's important to head this off at the pass and have it well controlled,” Barnett said. “So, the sooner we find it, the sooner we treat it, the better off we are.”
Several risk factors that can lead to high blood pressure are age, smoking, diet, diabetes, lack of exercise, high cholesterol, excessive stress, obstructive sleep apnea and underlying kidney disease.
She said an adult over 45, with no other medical conditions, has an 84-93 percent risk of developing hypertension, depending upon race.
“Don't smoke. If you do smoke, quit smoking,” Barnett said. “Smoking makes the blood vessels more narrow and it makes the pressure higher.”
Barnett compared a smoker's blood vessels to putting a thumb over the end of a garden hose, which makes the pressure of the water increase. She said by quitting smoking, it will decrease the pressure on the blood vessels.
Barnett said carrying a lot of extra body weight can be a factor when it comes to managing high blood pressure. She said just a 5 percent weight loss can make a big difference.
Diet also has an impact on high blood pressure. Barnett said excessive salt should not be part of a proper diet.
“I tell patients all of the time to take their salt shakers off the table,” Barnett said.
Barnett said salt is disguised sometimes under the term sodium. She noted most frozen dinners, soup or processed foods include high levels of sodium.
“Even your reduced-sodium soups have high salt content,” Barnett said. “Please make sure you check your labels for sodium. The goal is to get less than 2,000 milligrams a day.”
Barnett said getting 30 minutes of exercise five days a week is important as well.
“If your going to walk, we recommend two miles of activity daily,” she said.
“Everybody has some kind of stress,” Barnett said. “It can certainly make your heart pressure higher.”
Barnett said snoring at night is a good indicator of a condition called obstructive sleep apnea. She said a breathing obstruction can inhibit good oxygen when sleeping at night creating a huge risk factor for high blood pressure and irregular heart beats.
Barnett advised seeing a doctor and getting a sleep study.
“A quality CPAP could add up to 15 years to your life,” Barnett said. “It's a great tool. You just have to use it.”
Barnett mentioned other ways to get good sleep at night.
“Don't watch TV at night before you go to bed, sleep on time, and try not to take a nap in the afternoon,” she said.
High blood pressure can unknowingly cause damage to body organs and lead to cardiovascular disease, Barnett said.
“We don't want you to end up with chest pains and high blood pressure,” Barnett said. “Those things always concern us. So it's important for us to control our blood pressure and reduce our risk of having some kind of heart event.”
Barnett said untreated, high blood pressure can make the heart muscle stiff and create fluid in the lungs leading to congestive heart failure. It can also lead to peripheral artery disease, causing blood vessels in the arms and legs not to work as well. With smoking, it can cause an abdominal aortic aneurysm. Barnett said a male over the age of 65 who has ever smoked should have a screening.
“Uncontrollable high blood pressure is the No. 1 cause of strokes in the United States,” Barnett said.
Another way to control high blood pressure is through proper hydration. The average person should have between 60 and 64 ounces of liquids a day, she said, adding soda as well as alcoholic beverages do not count as a liquid since they have a high level of sodium.
“I recommend tea and water,” Barnett said.
“If you do drink alcohol, drink no more than one alcoholic beverage per day for females and two alcoholic beverages a day for men,” Barnett said.
Barnett encourages everyone to take a three-pronged approach to controlling high blood pressure.
“That three-prong approach is exercise, diet and medicine,” Barnett said. “The medicine is there to keep your blood pressure under control. You just have to adjust.”
