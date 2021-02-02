Lifelong farmer state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, will be leading ag-related legislative efforts for Republicans in the Illinois Senate as the ranking GOP-member of the chamber’s Agriculture Committee.
“Our family farms and agribusinesses are the backbone of our state’s economy,” said Bailey. “As someone who has spent his entire life in the industry, I understand the concerns and issues faced by the industry. I’m honored to serve in this role and to have a continued opportunity to provide oversight on legislation facing agriculture professionals.”
Bailey will also have the opportunity to bring his experience as a former school board member as he will be serving on the Education Committee. In addition, he has also been added to the rosters of the Energy & Public Utilities, Health, Higher Education, and Labor committees.
“I look forward to getting back to work on legislation and serving as a watchdog for the people of Illinois,” said Bailey.
