EFFINGHAM — Area employers gathered at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Effingham this week to learn the impacts recreational cannabis may have on their workplaces.
The business leaders and representatives heard from commercial litigation attorney Brian Wacker of SmithAmundsen Law Firm out of St. Louis about the context of the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act and what that law allows and prohibits employers to enforce.
Wacker said employers may still implement a zero-tolerance drug policy as long as such policies are non-discriminatory in nature. He said employers can also prohibit their employees from using, possessing or being impaired by marijuana while in the workplace, performing a job or while on call.
Wacker said while employers can terminate employees for violating company policies, there is still what Wacker called a “gray area.”
“(Employees) have all these things that require them to be clean or require them not to be impaired, and how do you know if they’re impaired or not?” Wacker said. “Saliva tests and blood tests can’t tell you if someone is impaired. It can tell you if someone has used it, but it can’t tell you if they’re impaired so there’s this enormous gray area for what can and can’t be done when you have suspicion that someone has been using it.”
Wacker emphasized that there is a difference between using and being impaired by marijuana. He said when someone smokes cannabis, the “high” can last two to three hours with residual effects shown in behaviors up to 24 to 48 hours after use.
When marijuana is eaten, Wacker said the “high” can last two to eight hours, with residual effects shown in the same time period as if it were smoked. He said currently, there is no test that can determine impairment.
Wacker said that employers need to be conscious of the Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act, which states that employers cannot refuse to hire, terminate or treat an individual differently based on their use of lawful products off the premises of the employer during nonworking and non-on call hours.
He said that essentially, employers can only take into account use, possession or impairment at work when determining whether to terminate or punish an employee, not their at-home or personal life use.
Among the area employers, there were questions regarding how to go about pre-employment drug testing and if a negative result can be the sole cause of revocation of a job offer.
Wacker said a rider to the cannabis bill signed into law this month offers clarity in that no law suit can be filed against employers of they terminate, discipline or withdrawal a job offer for a failed drug test so long as the employer has reasonable and non-discriminatory random drug testing and a policy in place.
Wacker cautioned employers, though, to take any such action based on “good faith belief” of use or impairment.
Wacker suggested employers re-examine their current workplace drug policies and tailor them to their own requirements when it comes to cannabis. When it comes to deciphering if an employee is impaired, Wacker said to create a reasonable suspicion check list that includes recognizing the signs of use, documentation of observed indicators, witness corroboration and determination if reasonable suspicion is established or not.
Such a checklist can be obtain at a cost from the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored Thursday’s seminar.
Wacker emphasized the importance of having a clear drug policy, saying that is an employer’s best defense if they must take action against an employee for cannabis use, possession or impairment workplace violations.
“The warning in all this is make sure your...drug-free workplace policies are specific and tailored to what it is your trying to find, Wacker said.
“You can’t just say ... we follow the law. Clarity in your handbook on all of this is just essential because having a clear drug-free workplace policy or whatever your drug policy is, having that policy in your handbook that everybody is subject to and everybody is treated the same way, those are the two things that you’re going to hold up to the arbitrator, the jury, judge and say look, I’ve done nothing wrong.”
