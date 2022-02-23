Two semi drivers were seriously injured in an interstate accident in Cumberland County Wednesday.
Illinois State Police reported Milton Higgs, 51, of Katy, Texas, was driving a truck-tractor semitrailer east on Interstate 70 near milepost 109 when, for unknown reasons, the driver left the roadway to the right, overcorrected, and then overturned in the roadway blocking both eastbound lanes. The truck-tractor semitrailer was then struck by another eastbound truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Floyd Emerson, 68, of Stroud, Oklahoma. That semi came to rest in the median. The accident occurred at 4:20 a.m.
Both drivers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital and later transferred to a regional hospital with serious injuries.
The right lane remained closed Wednesday afternoon due to recovery and clean-up efforts, while the left lane remained open to traffic.
Higgs was cited for improper lane usage.
