Two semis were involved in an interstate accident in Cumberland County Friday.
Illinois State Police reported a white 2018 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Mehic Mirsad, 51, of Arnold, Missouri, was eastbound on Interstate 70 near milepost 109 when, for an unknown reason, the semi rear-ended the trailer of a blue 2014 Freightliner truck-tractor semi driven by Shahram Pourfahimi, 72, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa at 5:25 a.m.
Mirsad was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries while Pourfahimi refused medical attention.
