A semi driver was injured Monday after his semitruck tractor-trailer was struck by another semi on Interstate 70, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Hassan A. Habbad, 33, of Eagan, Minnesota, was traveling westbound on I-70 in a 2015 Freightliner semitruck tractor-trailer near milepost 87 five miles west of Effingham at 11:56 p.m.
Authorities said Habbad stated he was attempting to pull onto the shoulder of the National Trail rest area entrance ramp and misjudged the location of the ramp. Habbad then swerved off the roadway to the right and struck a parked 2017 Volvo semitruck tractor-trailer occupied by Braich G. Singh, 28, Brampton, Ontario.
Singh’s unit was parked on the shoulder of the entrance ramp. The impact from the collision caused Singh’s unit to overturn. Habbad’s semitruck tractor-trailer came to a rest in the roadway on the ramp.
Singh was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries. Authorities said Habbad was charged with improper lane usage.
