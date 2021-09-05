A semi driver was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 west of Effingham Sunday.
Illinois State Police reported Roie Shalom, 32, of Richland Hills, Ontario, was driving a white 2018 Volvo truck-tractor semitrailer west at milepost 89 when the semi swerved to the left, overturned and came to rest on its driver's side in the center median. The accident occurred at 6:19 a.m.
Shalom was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
