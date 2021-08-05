A driver was injured in an interstate accident involving two semis Wednesday in Effingham County.

Illinois State Police reported William P. Warren, 34, of Trotwood, Ohio, was driving a yellow Peterbuilt truck-tractor semitrailer north on Interstate 57 at milepost 147 when for an unknown reason he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the rear of a stationary yellow and purple Kenworth truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Harminder Singh, 35, of Canton, Michigan. The accident occurred at 11:23 p.m.

Warren was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Warren was cited for improper lane use.

