A driver was injured in an interstate accident involving two semis Wednesday in Effingham County.
Illinois State Police reported William P. Warren, 34, of Trotwood, Ohio, was driving a yellow Peterbuilt truck-tractor semitrailer north on Interstate 57 at milepost 147 when for an unknown reason he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the rear of a stationary yellow and purple Kenworth truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Harminder Singh, 35, of Canton, Michigan. The accident occurred at 11:23 p.m.
Warren was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Warren was cited for improper lane use.
