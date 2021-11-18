A semi driver was airlifted from an accident in Fayette County Wednesday.

Illinois State Police reported Mario A. Rojas, 46, Miami, was driving a blue 2004 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer west on Interstate 70. As Rojas approached exit 76, for an unknown reason, he veered off the roadway to the left. The vehicle struck a guardrail, went down the bridge embankment and struck the Union Pacific rail line at the intersection with Brewbaker Drive in St. Elmo. The accident occurred at 1:57 a.m.

Rojas was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Tags

Trending Video