A semi driver was airlifted from an accident in Fayette County Wednesday.
Illinois State Police reported Mario A. Rojas, 46, Miami, was driving a blue 2004 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer west on Interstate 70. As Rojas approached exit 76, for an unknown reason, he veered off the roadway to the left. The vehicle struck a guardrail, went down the bridge embankment and struck the Union Pacific rail line at the intersection with Brewbaker Drive in St. Elmo. The accident occurred at 1:57 a.m.
Rojas was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
