On Oct. 21 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to a report of a semi overturned in the median of Interstate 70 westbound at milepost 105.5.
Upon arrival, they found a male, 31-year-old Rasool I. Ali of Roanoke, Virginia, deceased in the semi. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.
The Effingham County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death. Agencies that assisted Illinois State Police on scene were Rural Med EMS and the Montrose Fire Protection District.
