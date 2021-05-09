A semi driver faces multiple charges following an accident on Interstate 57 near Edgewood Saturday.
Illinois State Police reported a 2016 blue Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Christopher T. Dunn, 45, of Conway, South Carolina, was southbound at milepost 144 when Dunn lost control, swerved to the left and the semi overturned in the center median. The accident occurred at 2:14 p.m.
Dunn was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dunn was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession and consumption of alcohol in a commercial motor vehicle.
