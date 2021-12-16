A single-vehicle accident occurred on the interstate in Cumberland County Tuesday.
Illinois State Police reported Joseph Kindl, 51, of Palm Harbor, Florida, was driving a 2019 white Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer north on Interstate 57 near milepost 175.5 when the semi left the roadway and struck a sign before overturning onto its passenger side on the right shoulder. The accident occurred at 2 p.m.
Kindl was treated on scene for minor injuries. Kindl was cited for improper lane usage.
