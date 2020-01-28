SIGEL — The Sigel Fire Protection District had several volunteers on hand as a precaution after a truck driver got the axles of his tanker trailer stuck in a soft ditch in Sigel on Monday evening.
Assistant Chief Joe Vogt said a semitractor driver pulling a tanker with a flammable liquid was attempting to make a turnaround in Sigel when the trailer got hung up in the ditch, causing it to lean, but not tip over.
The call came around 7:55 p.m. The driver was trying to get back to Pilot Travel Center in Effingham when it took a turn in Sigel and became hung up at the corner at Harrison and East Front streets.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene, as did Heartland Towing. No other details about the incident, including the driver’s name or the contents in the trailer, were released on Tuesday.
Sigel fire personnel were cleared from the scene around 9:15 p.m. after the towing company freed the truck and it could drive off. There was no spill or leak or fire from the incident.
