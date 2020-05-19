A semi jackknifed, blocking both westbound lanes of Interstate 70 west of Altamont for about an hour Tuesday.
Illinois State Police reported Son Qvach, 37, of Odessa, Texas, was driving a 2016 white Kenworth truck-tractor semitrailer west near milepost 81 when Qvach applied his brakes to slow down and the trailer breaks locked up, causing the truck-tractor semitrailer to jackknife, blocking both westbound lanes. The accident occurred at 1:58 p.m.
Both westbound lanes were closed for about an hour.
The driver complained of back pain and was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.
Qvach was cited for improper lane usage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.