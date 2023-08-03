Five-year-old Harper Finn hoped to one day be a cheerleader, and was preparing to appear this week in the Effingham County Fair’s Little Miss pageant. She died Wednesday evening at St. Louis Children’s Hospital after a harness racing accident on Sunday at the fairgrounds, where her relatives had been familiar figures for years.
Harper died Wednesday at 6:49 p.m., the office of the St. Louis Medical Examiner confirmed Thursday. A pace car struck the daughter of Richard and Bethany Finn with an extended starting gate while passing the grandstand, authorities have said.
Just hours before Harper’s death, a large crowd had gathered below the grandstand at the fairgrounds to pray for the child and her family. Many wore pink, Harper’s favorite color.
Beecher City High School senior Koda Colman and her sister, freshman Krya Loy, are friends of the Finn family and were primarily responsible for organizing the prayer.
“He’s our horse trainer, and I take care of his horses,” Colman said of Harper’s father, Richard Finn. “And him and my dad have been really good friends for a very long time.”
Like many others in the family, Richard Finn is a harness driver and was scheduled to race on Sunday, but not in the first race during which his daughter was injured.
Colman said she made flyers and posted them on Facebook to let the public know that they would be holding a “huge prayer” at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We wanted to do something big for her because we’re really close with the family, and we wanted to show them how much everybody cares and how much everybody’s supporting them in this,” Colman said.
Loy delivered a prayer she wrote herself as those in the crowd held hands and formed a large circle under the grandstand. At times during the prayer, Loy, like several others, fought back tears.
“We are here at your feet, asking you today to give the Finn family the blessing of your peace and joy,” Loy said. “We thank you for being in Harper’s life and guiding her to you. Please help her family see the good every day, and help the family see you in this deep pain.”
Loy said she felt compelled to help rally the community around Harper and the Finn family.
“If she were to be my sibling, I would want there to be a prayer about her and a whole bunch of people praying for her,” Loy said.
The Little Miss pageant in which Harper was to participate was held Tuesday night. Her photo brightened the stage as Master of Ceremonies Greg Sapp shared the things she had told organizers in preparation for the event.
Her favorite foods were butter noodles, cheese pizza and “Grandma Donna’s pancakes,” Sapp said. Harper also enjoyed singing and dancing. She listed her Grandpa Dean as her favorite person.
“When she grows up, she wants to be a cheerleader,” Sapp told the audience.
On Sunday shortly after 1 p.m., Harper was transported from the scene of the accident by A-I Ambulance of Altamont to the helipad at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, and then airlifted by ARCH Air Medical to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where she died Wednesday evening, authorities said.
"We appreciate the public’s assistance and willingness to help in this investigation, and our deepest condolences go out to the Finn family and all of those involved," Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
"We are making headway" in the investigation, Kuhns added in an interview.
Kuhns said his office does not consider it to be a criminal investigation, noting the final decision on that will be made by the Effingham County State's Attorney.
"We're striving just to say how this happened," Kuhns said.
By Thursday afternoon, $74,300 had been raised for the Finn family at gofundme.com/f/m346t-the-finn-family
