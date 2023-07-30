SECOND UPDATE:
The Effingham County Fair on Monday afternoon announced: "In honor and respect for the Finn family the harness races at the Effingham County Fair have been canceled this week. We ask that everyone please keep the family in your prayers and allow them time to heal."
UPDATE:
Monday harness races at the Effingham County Fair have been canceled, according to Illinois County Fair Harness Racing and fair officials.
"Due to the tragedy at Sunday’s races at Altamont, the cards from Sunday as well as Monday are being totally canceled," the harness racing group said in a Facebook post. "A decision for having races Tuesday through Friday at the Effingham Co. Fair will be made sometime (Monday.) We will not take any entries for Thursday or Friday’s card until that decision is made. Thank you for your understanding."
ALTAMONT — A child was injured during harness racing at the Effingham County Fair Sunday afternoon after being struck by the starting gate.
The young spectator, who was not identified Sunday, was stretchered off after being hit by the right wing of the starting gate just as the Jeffers Memorial Stakes had begun.
The child was in the front row of the grandstand as the starting gate was about to release the horses for the first race. The gate struck the child as the car carrying it went past. One of the harness drivers raced to the scene and jumped over the barrier before medical personnel arrived.
The child was taken by medical personnel to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis for further evaluation. No one else was injured.
The rest of the races were postponed until 11 a.m. Monday, with the Big Ten Harness Racing competition to follow.
Effingham County Fair Board President Phil Hartke said no injuries of this magnitude had ever happened at the fair to a spectator before.
A statement was posted on the Effingham County Fair Facebook page Sunday afternoon.
“At this time, we send our deepest thoughts and prayers to a spectator and her family after an accident at our horse races this afternoon. Here at the Effingham County Fair, we are working closely with local law enforcement and emergency personnel. This is not taken lightly. Processes and procedures will be reviewed once the investigation is complete.”
