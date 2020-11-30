Ask Steven Schallert about the holiday light display he and employees at SDS Technology have been working on for the past several months and his face lights up.
A visit to the Effingham business revealed a room that has served as the nerve center of an elaborate 80-foot-long display that sequences lights to music and features a 24-foot-tall simulated Christmas tree. The 8,000 lights and 4,000 feet of wiring have taken over nearly every inch of the conference room that is not in use because of COVID-19.
Schallert works at a computer that projects onto a large screen the sequences he and staff have been diligently developing to entertain the community for the holidays. As he plays one of the sequences, he awakens the strands of lights that begin to pulsate and change color in rhythm to “Mary, Did You Know?” by Pentatonix. Just days away from setting up the display they have been working on since July, Schallert admits he can't help but make some last-minute adjustments.
“You're always tinkering. You're always tweaking,” he said.
Schallert came up with the idea of a community light display set to music after attending a Disney Institute training for customer service in June 2019. The CEO decided one of the things his company needed was a good team-building exercise.
“So, we got together as a group and brainstormed on what would be good and we wanted to do something for the community. We talked about things like picking up trash along the roads and the other things people do for community effort. One member of the group thought the idea of doing Christmas lights would be good. One thing led to another. We liked it,” he said.
They thought, "How hard can it be for a tech company?"
It was a lot of effort, the group discovered as they started working on the project in August that year.
“It was a lot of people working together as a team, a lot of volunteer hours,” he said.
Schallert said the team members brought skills and talents to the project. One was pretty good with electronics and electrical and another has a strong background in music, he said.
The display quietly went live on Dec. 10, 2019.
“We didn't advertise at all last year. We didn't promote it,” he said.
Schallert knew they created something special the first night the lights went live.
“I was in here working and started tinkering with it. Our show computer sits on the front counter that actually drives the whole thing. I took the show down for a little bit to tinker on it and some cars honked at me. We didn't even know we had cars in the parking lot. After that, we had cars every night,” he said.
Even though the display wasn't up very long, Schallert said it received a lot of good feedback from the community.
They decided to take what they learned and do a bigger light show in 2020, doubling the size of the display. Another change was made in the process.
“This year we prebuilt everything and have it ready to go, so that deployment goes faster,” said the company's sales and marketing manager, Sherry Waldo.
They also decided to take some advice from parents whose children enjoyed the show.
“Some of the feedback we're taking seriously – not to have too many sequences because their kids won't leave,” said Waldo. “If we played them all, you would have a 45-minute show.”
The songs are hand-picked by the group and span different genres of holiday music.
“We do some for the kids, some that are upbeat, have some that are traditional Christmas music. So, we've kind of got a wide variety,” said Waldo.
To shorten the shows this year, they will feature different genres of music each night, giving people the opportunity to pick and choose which night they want to come. The show schedule is posted on SDS' Facebook page, Waldo said.
Schallert, Waldo and other members of the staff create the sequences for the shows.
“When you do a sequence, you match to the effects in the music. Basically, what we're trying to do is match the emotion of the music to the lights. We're using lights to express emotion,” explained Schallert. “We think we're pretty decent at that on quite a few of our songs.”
Motorists tune into FM 90.5 to listen to the music while they watch the lights.
Creating the sequences is time consuming. Each 4-minute song is estimated to take up to 60 hours to create.
“Someone actually goes in and actually creates the layout for the song,” said Waldo, adding that is done through xLights software.
The group has 10 song sequences this year. Last year they had four.
The songs are purchased through Amazon, but aren't expensive, according to Schallert. Each is only a couple of dollars because the company doesn't profit from the show since it is free.
To learn how to put together such a show, Schallert said he did a lot of Googling and watched a lot of YouTube.
“There's a lot of passion about doing this,” he said.
Waldo said a lot of the online community will share sequences and “there's people out there that just have channels where you can just ask questions.”
For Schallert, the most challenging part of taking on such a project was underestimating the amount of time it takes to do it. He estimated it takes about 30 hours to physically put up the mega tree, which is 24 feet tall and weighs 600 pounds. That includes punching each light bulb into a strip by hand. There's also no power plugs, requiring the strands to be soldered together.
Schallert said another challenge was supplying power to the low-voltage lights.
“Basically, you have to connect power in constantly throughout the place,” he said.
Also challenging was understanding the power technology.
“You don't plug them in and nail them to the side of the house type of thing,” he added.
Waldo said the group has done a lot of research on the electrical aspects of the display and how everything communicates with each other.
“It's definitely been something that having some technical expertise in house has been a big help. That's one of the things when we decided to do this, we wanted to showcase our technical ability and skills and so it's been a lot of fun doing it but at the same time I think it shows what we can do,” she said.
Waldo said the group also has fun creating the sequences and sharing them with each other.
“Every Tuesday morning we have a meeting and we'll fire it up and see the progress,” she said, noting they will help each other with the sequences.
The fun shines through as one sequence has a comical element to it. This year spectators can see the mega tree get in a conversation with the smaller tree as they both turn into faces.
“Talking trees,” Schallert said with a laugh.
The cost of the display went well beyond the company's budget the first year as the group's enthusiasm grew. So, this year Schallert knew more would be needed to fund the project.
“We had big plans for this year. I personally stepped up and donated money. I'm glad I did. We doubled the size of the display this year. We got some new technology, new effects. We're a little better prepared,” he said.
Waldo noted Schallert has also put in a lot of physical work, pounding posts and climbing ladders.
“Nobody can say that they're as passionate about the program as Steve,” she said.
Schallert has enjoyed the camaraderie with staff.
“There's not a member of this staff that hasn't been involved I would argue that doesn't enjoy doing it,” he said.
Schallert and Waldo admit the week leading up to deployment is an anxious time for them.
“Everything works in here but there's always that chance that you take it out, set it up, and a wire breaks or gets loose and then you're troubleshooting that thousands of connections trying to find the right one. That's kind of scary,” said Waldo.
But when the display is set up, tested and ready to go, the excitement can be compared to Christmas morning.
“It's fun to see the sequences you're working on come to life,” said Waldo.
The two say what they enjoy most about doing the shows is the excitement from the people who come to see them. It's contagious.
“We've had people asking us when it will be available. The ones that didn't even get to see it last year and didn't even know about it until after the fact said they want to see it,” said Schallert.
They have heard people are even planning family nights around the shows.
“I have friends from Breese that are planning a night to come over and look at it,” said Waldo.
Schallert's only concern is traffic.
“That's one of main reasons we're thinking about staggering the nights and shortening the length of shows,” said Waldo.
Schallert and Waldo are already looking ahead to next year.
“We make a list of things we would do slightly different. Next year we will definitely look at how we stage it,” said Schallert.
They have also started their wish list for songs that may include another holiday.
“I think one of the things when we're said and done is next year we may try to fire it up by Halloween. There are people that are really into Halloween,” said Schallert.
You can view the current display until Jan. 6.
