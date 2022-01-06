EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council approved the schedule for composing the city’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year, setting up a pair of key events for the month of April.
The proposal set up January as the month during which city departments would evaluate what they need for the year and compose their budgets within city guidelines. City Administrator Steve Miller would then meet with the department heads in February to review their requests and come up with suggestions. The final deadline for department budget requests is slated for Feb. 25.
The council set a special March 22 meeting as the yearly budget request, in which a preliminary budget would be released to the public for discussion. The budget will be on display in City Hall from March 29 until the final vote. Following a public hearing at the April 5 meeting, the council would vote to approve the budget on April 19.
Miller hopes this upcoming budget will be a return to normalcy after the FY21 and FY22 budgets were impacted significantly by COVID-19. Uncertainty with business capacity restrictions in 2020 led to the city holding off on capital projects that year. With that in mind, following the recovery of the sales tax later that year, the FY22 budget implemented last year took into account an increase in revenue, doing more capital projects and purchases than normal.
“We did more than we typically do,” Miller said. “For the budget going into next year, we’ll try to do the things that we would do in a typical year maintenance-wise and try to get back to a typical year as far as maintenance items.”
That maintenance includes things like police cars; the city didn’t buy any in the early stages of the pandemic. To make up for this, enough room was put into the FY22 budget for four police cars, with three already purchased. With maintenance requests going up due to the lack of natural turnover in the fleet, Miller said it was likely that these things would be prioritized in the next budget.
“We haven’t turned the fleet over like (we do) when we’re in a routine,” Miller said. “I’m hoping that when we prepare the budget, it’s more of a typical budget.”
In terms of cost, Miller said it was important not to compare past budgets with current ones, as the pensions for police officers and firemen are no longer managed by the city, dropping the budget number from where it was in years past.
“All that money went to another account,” Miller said. “That’s the difference.”
In other matters, the council:
• Reviewed an audit of the FY21 budget from Effingham-based CPA West & Company. David Faller, a partner with the firm, said the city made no material misstatements with its financial documents.
• Approved a participation agreement with John Boos & Co. regarding the extension of Thies Avenue as part of the company’s expansion of its facilities. The agreement was put in place as part of the city’s acceptance of $310,084 in Economic Development Program Grants from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Boos will retain 174 full-time equipment jobs as part of the project.
