The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board on Tuesday ruled in favor of Sarah Bush Lincoln regarding its proposed $35 million Bonutti Clinic project.
The five board members unanimously granted Sarah Bush Lincoln’s “certificate of need” to replace the existing Bonutti Clinic and consolidate smaller SBL Effingham offices into one single facility, despite concerns raised by HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital about the project’s scope.
SBL President and CEO Jerry Esker was happy with the board’s decision.
“We just couldn’t been more pleased,” Esker said. “We have really been overwhelmed with support from the community.”
Esker said several community leaders testified on behalf of SBL.
“We are very grateful for that,” Esker said.
Esker said the board approved the SBL application as submitted, with no changes required.
“There were two small technicalities with the application that were not signification enough to hold up the application,” Esker said. “I think the board approved it recognizing the need and benefit to the community.”
Esker said all the preparations are ready to start building the new facility.
“I expect we will have a groundbreaking in the next two or three weeks,” Esker said. “We’ve been working on this a long time.”
Esker said the project should take 18-24 months to complete and once the new facility is built plans are to move into the new building then demolish the old building.
“I can’t be more excited about getting ready to go,” Esker said.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital CEO and President Theresa Rutherford expressed disappointment with the decision in a press release.
“We are disappointed in the board’s decision,” Rutherford said. “Elected officials, business leaders and community leaders joined us to ask for clarification and a win-win solution for our community and the patients we serve.”
She said all along she has been in support of all businesses investing in their facilities with modernizations.
“In this case, we wanted to make sure that it could be done without duplicating services or creating an environment that could threaten the viability of the 24/7/365 services we provide with the emergency department and other essential services. We’ve provided services to the Effingham area for nearly 145 years and will continue to provide those services well into the future,” Rutherford said.
City of Effingham Commissioner Hank Stephens testified before the board to clarify that city officials, City Administrator Steve Miller and Mayor Mike Schutzbach held a neutral position on the proposed Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic project.
