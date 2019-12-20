Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center is one of two Illinois hospitals ranked among the best rural hospitals in the nation.
The annual Top Hospitals list is produced by the nonprofit hospital watchdog group Leapfrog. The 2019 list is comprised of 120 hospitals from around the nation. Leapfrog Vice President of Administration Erica Mobley said about 2,200 hospitals nationwide that participated in the survey.
“Less than six percent of all hospitals that participated in our survey get this award,” Mobley said. “It really does reflect the very top performance on all of the quality and safety metrics that we evaluate in our survey.”
Eighteen rural hospitals made the Top Hospitals list, including OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth and the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. Several other Chicago area hospitals made the top general and teaching hospitals list. One Missouri hospital – Mercy Hospital in Washington – was ranked as a Top General Hospital.
Dana Adcock, vice president for support services at OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center, called the recognition by Leapfrog “an honor.” It was the third year in a row that OSF HealthCare Family Medical Center received the Top Rural Hospital designation.
Monmouth is about 30 minutes for Galesburg, Illinois.
The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon was also named a Top Rural Hospital. Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO Jerry Esker said the Top Hospital designation was a validation of the work the hospital has been doing.
“We hold safety near and dear to us and put a lot of things in place and they’re paying dividends and that’s been recognized, so we’re very pleased about that,” Esker said.
Leapfrog groups rural hospitals as a separate category because rural hospitals face similar challenges. Mobley said breaking the hospitals up into different categories gives the best opportunity to evaluate the hospitals, compare them to their peers and establish the best performing hospitals.
The list was based on a twice a year Leapfrog Hospital Survey. The survey compares the hospitals based on national standards of technology, infection rates, patient safety, and management structures.
Of the 120 Top Hospitals recognized, 10 were Top Children’s Hospitals, 37 Top General Hospitals, 55 Top Teaching Hospitals and 18 Top Rural Hospitals.
