EFFINGHAM — Mattoon-based Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center presented to the Effingham Plan Commission this week its plans to construct a new medical clinic on Evergreen Avenue in Effingham.
Representatives said the plan is to demolish the current SBL Bonutti Orthopedic Services clinic and construct a new facility that will house orthopedics and more. In order to do that, SBL requested replatting and rezoning three lots into one on the south side of Evergreen Avenue, between Keller Drive and Henrietta Street.
The developer wants to rezone the real estate to a B-1, or neighborhood shopping district, which allows the type of clinic SBL is proposing. Part of the property is currently zoned highway commercial. The developers believe the zoning change will allow for the highest and best use of the property.
Boris Bonutti of Evergreen Holdings told commissioners the buyer wants to build a medical clinic that would replace the Bonutti Orthopedic clinic, now owned by Sarah Bush Lincoln, at 1303 West Evergreen. Also to be torn down at 1401 West Evergreen is the former Midas shop.
Tim Kastl, director of facilities services at Sarah Bush Lincoln, said following the meeting Bonutti’s orthopedic clinic has outlived its usefulness as a clinic and has construction issues with the roof and HVAC. One building will be constructed on the three lots, he said.
“The new facility will replace the SBL Bonutti Clinic and potentially serve as a new home to other offices,” said Kastl. “We are still in the planning and design stages.”
Effingham City Planner Greg Koester explained the final plat will come at a later date as the project develops, but offered a preliminary plat this week. He added the project does fit the city’s comprehensive plan for a medical clinic in this area.
“The final plat can be recommended to city council, but it wouldn’t need to come back to the plan commission unless their plan significantly deviates from this preliminary plat,” he said.
The plan commission members present all voted to recommend the zoning and replat requests to the city council, with Commissioner David Storm saying the proposal will add to the medical community in Effingham.
The developers will be bringing a site plan to the plan commission at a future meeting.
