Crews on Tuesday began tearing down the old Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic in Effingham.
After 18 months of construction, the clinic is opening in three phases.
Last month, the Orthopedic and Occupational Medicine clinics, Interventional Pain Clinic and Diagnostic Imaging opened. A week later, Physical and Occupational Therapy opened.
The third phase opens in late summer after the front entrance of the building is complete, the old building removed, and a parking lot is built. Internal Medicine Clinic, Pediatrics, Walk-In Clinic and the Laboratory will open at that time.
“We have planned for this day ever since we acquired the Bonutti Clinic," said Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO Jerry Esker in a press release last month when the new clinics began opening. "We couldn’t be more pleased with how our architects and contractors listened to our ideas and made our vision a reality. This beautiful building will serve us and our patients well for many years to come.”
“We are grateful for the support of the community and are pleased that our facility will greet visitors off of the interstate and welcome them to Effingham,” Esker added.
Until the front is complete this summer, patients will enter through Entrance B on the northwest side of the building. Staff will be present to greet visitors and help them find their destinations.
