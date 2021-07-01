ALTAMONT – A new medical facility is coming to Altamont.
The Altamont City Council approved a special use ordinance to allow Sarah Bush Lincoln to operate a physical therapy business in the downtown Altamont business district, currently zoned B-2. The medical facility will use the old Dollar General building at 15 North Main Street.
Tim Kastl, director of Facility Services at Sarah Bush Lincoln, was in attendance at the meeting to discuss the plans.
“We recently went into business with Dr. Opilka and are wanting to open a physical and occupational therapy facility in that building,” Kastl said. “We have a lot of patients traveling from Altamont to Effingham for physical therapy and think we can provide services here in downtown locally.”
Kastl said they would not be changing any of the exterior of the building other than erecting a sign. He said they may have to have a sign variance.
He said they would only be doing some minor renovations on the inside of the building – creating a reception area, building a couple of walls, adding private treatment rooms and staff offices, a main gym area, and building a couple of walls. He said the inside would also be painted and carpeted.
“The building is still in pretty good shape,” Kastl said. “This is one of the better buildings for here in Altamont."
City Commissioner Tayler Polk asked Kastl whether or not they were leasing the building.
“We are going to purchase it. We weren't interested in a lease,” Kastl said.
Kastl said most of the buildings available in Altamont have small doors and not a good fit for a physical therapy facility.
“So, none of these services are provided at Dr. Opilka's office,” Mayor Jason Rippetoe asked Kastl.
“Correct,” Kastl responded.
Kasktl said by email that the site could be open by October or November.
The council approved the special use ordinance 3-1, with Commissioner Dan Milleville abstaining and Todd Slingerland not present at the meeting.
Meanwhile, the council approved a Motor Fuel Tax bid for street oiling from Larry Heuerman for the amount of $42,330.70.
The streets to be oiled include Devore Drive, a section of North Main Street from approximately West Sadie Lane to the north boundary of Union Cemetery, South Tenth Street north from East Cumberland Road to the railroad tracks at West Division Street, Carella Drive, intersection of West Grant Avenue and South Tenth Street to Edwards Street, LaJean Drive from Illinois 128 to Aker Drive, all of Aker Drive, Fairlane Circle from Illiniois 128, Wacker Drive, Sherman Drive, Lincoln Drive intersecting Fairlane Circle and Wacker not including the new concrete road north of Jack Flash, Frontage Road from Lincoln Drive to the city limits, portion of East Mill Drive frontage road from Illinois 128 and East 875th Avenue from Illinois 128 to city limits.
Rippetoe said during his mayor's report said he viewed a 3 ½ hour webinar about police liability and what it would mean to city municipalities.
“The way the law is changing and what we are facing in the next two years as far as body cams and what the liability is going to be with the police force,” Rippetoe said. “Alan (Altamont Chief of Police Alan Heiens) and I are going to have a long conversation about our polices.”
“It was well worth my time to go through it,” Rippetoe said. “The liability will fall more on the officer.”
“We must make sure the city is protected,” Rippetoe added.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a request by The Gathering Church to conduct a Backyard Bash Youth Event at Heritage Park July 5-9 from 3:30 p.m to 5 p.m. each day.
• Approved a request by Jason Williams to conduct Vacation Bible School in Heritage Park July 11-13 from 6-8 p.m. each evening.
• Approved a vendor three-year agreement between CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation and the City of Altamont starting in July of 2021 for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
• Approved the transfer of TIF funds to the General Fund in the amount of $6,000 for Gilbert Park ball diamond A lights.
• Approved a resolution adopting an early retirement incentives.
• Approved a resolution for employer pick-up of member contribution required for purchase of extra service required under the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) Early Retirement Incentive.
