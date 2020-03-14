Illinois Department of Public Health notified Sarah Bush Lincoln Friday evening that a person who was tested for COVID-19 in the ER was positive for the virus, according to the hospital's public relations director, Patty Peterson.
Peterson said Saturday that ER staff knew the patient was arriving.
"The person was met in the parking lot, provided personal protective equipment and brought in through a back entrance to avoid contact with people in the ER reception area," Peterson said, adding the person went home afterward and is being self-quarantined.
Although the identity or residence of the person isn't being released, Peterson did say the person resides in SBL's 10-county service area, which includes Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Moultrie and Shelby counties.
Peterson said SBL visitor restrictions have changed as a result. Patients will be allowed only one support person during a clinic or hospital visit. If additional family members are involved in the care, they can be informed about the care via a phone call.
