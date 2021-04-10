TEUTOPOLIS — When Santa stomped around in his wooden shoes in December, he got a little more than he expected as he made his trek through Teutopolis.
In its second year, Santa Stomp 5K walk/run more than doubled its donation to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of Springfield from $3,500 last year to $8,000 this year despite a lower turnout.
“I think the reason participation was so low was due to the pandemic,” Santa Stomp co-Director Kristi Sabo said. “We were very pleased with those who did turn out.”
Stevens Industries of Teutopolis has served as title sponsor of the event for the past two years, along with 26 new sponsors participating in December. Sabo credits the extra sponsorship for helping to raise more money this year.
“We’ve had great community support,” Sabo added.
A total of 350 participated last year in the event that begins and ends at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall. The route that takes runners and walkers on a path throughout Teutopolis with some dressed in creative Christmas-themed costumes.
“You could either be competitive or just have fun,” Sabo said.
Presenting the check to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight President Joan Bortolon and Honor Flight Representative Joyce Ludwig of Springfield at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall Saturday were young Santa Evan Altgilbers and twin brother Ryan Altgilbers, posing as a Christmas tree.
“Santa couldn’t be here so we brought in our young Santa to be here today,” Sabo said.
Evan and Ryan and brother Clayton led by their parents, Jordan and Lindsay Altgilbers, were all honored for being the most festively dressed family in December’s race.
“He was a little Santa and they pushed him in a little sleigh,” Sabo said.
For the past two years, co-Directors Larry Wilson and Sabo have spearheaded the event. The idea for it started when Sabo, Wilson and Lindsay Altgilbers were training for a marathon.
Sabo is no stranger to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight program. Before starting Santa Stomp, Sabo participated in five Honor Flights — one time as a traveling nurse and four times as a guardian.
“With this donation, 16 veterans will be able to travel,” Bortolon said.
Bortolon said the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is one of the Illinois Honor Flight hubs in the state that covers approximately 25,000 miles in the center of the state consisting of more than a third of the counties. Veterans are able to apply for an Honor Flight that takes them to Washington, D.C.
She said during a normal year they host six flights with between 80 and 95 veterans on each flight. The flights take off from Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield and land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virgina, about four miles from Washington, D.C., before heading back to Springfield.
The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight charters a Boeing 737 jet from Sun Country Airlines for the one-day tours. In order to take six flights a year, Bortolon said the organization has to raise at least $500,000. She said the Springfield Airport Authority waives their landing fees and taxes saving the organization approximately $6,000 per flight.
“The airport has been very good to us,” Bortolon said.
When the flight lands at Reagan National Airport, luxury tour buses are standing by to take the veterans to Washington, D.C. Bortolon said they feed everyone three meals and stop at several sites, including the World War II memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Virginia Air and Space Museum, Marine Corps Memorial, Navy Memorial, Air Force Memorial and finish their day at Arlington National Cemetery for the changing of the guard.
“We get back between 9:30 and 10 (p.m.) and there are normally between 500 and 800 people waiting for them at the airport when they arrive and they get the welcome home they never got. It’s very meaningful for our veterans to hear a sincere welcome home and 'Thank you for your service' because most of them did not get that,” Bortolon said.
So far, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight has made 59 flights and served 4,600 veterans since 2009, according to Bortolon.
Attending Saturday’s check presentation was Vietnam veteran Jerry Walk of Sigel, who took one of the flights.
“Coming home was the best part. It blew my mind how many people were waiting for us. It was great to be on the trip with fellow veterans.” Walk said.
Bortolon said there is a list of veterans waiting for a flight, including two from World War II, 32 from Korea era and close to 600 Vietnam veterans.
“We were not able to do flights last year due to COVID and this year we are still grounded through Aug. 15. We hope to get three in this year in September, October and November,” Bortolon said. “Our gathering restrictions are still under 50, so a lot of things will have to click and fall into place before we can fly again this year.”
Bortolon said the flights scheduled for later in the year depend on a green light from the National Honor Flight organization.
“That is if they lift the ban. They are calling all of the shots,” Bortolon said.
As Land of Lincoln continues to raise money for future flights, Bortolon noted Land of Lincoln does not receive funds from the national organization.
“We have to raise our own money. It all comes from fundraisers. Local people who get their town behind them,” she said.
Sabo is looking forward to the next fundraiser this December.
“We already have a few ideas,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.