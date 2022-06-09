It was Christmas in June Thursday morning as members of the local Santa Stomp presented a check for $10,000 to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Santa Claus, Santa Stomp co-Directors Kristi Sabo and Larry Wilson, local veterans, representatives from Stevens Industries, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight President Joan Bortolon and supporters met in Stevens Industries lobby for the special presentation of proceeds from the Santa Stomp event in Teutopolis on Dec. 18.
“This is our third year,” Sabo said. “This year was the most people we’ve ever pulled in. We had 510 participants.”
She said with the increase in participation and donations, they were able to raise a total of $10,000.
“It takes a lot of great sponsors, giving people and participants that come to run or walk,” Wilson said of raising the money. “We had great community support.”
Sabo said in the three years they’ve held the annual Santa Stomp event the organization has raised $21,500.
“That will send 43 veterans on the flight,” said Sabo. “Our goal is to fill that plane up.”
Ninety-three veterans are scheduled to take off from Springfield on Tuesday (Flag Day) for the first Land of Lincoln Honor Flight in 2 ½ years, according to Bortolon. The Honor Flight was grounded during that time due to COVID.
“We are very, very excited to get back to our mission to serve these veterans. They have been extremely patient,” Bortolon said. “We have five flights on the schedule for this year.”
Flights are scheduled this year for June 14, July 19, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, and the final flight for 2022 is Nov. 1. The flights originate at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport and fly on the same day round-trip to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
“Our waitlist is well over 600, almost 700,” she said. “Some have been on the wait list for four years. So, we’re very excited to get the wheels up.”
She said the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight charters a Sun Country Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft that holds a total of 183 people.
“We have 93 veterans on this flight and the balance are guardians and four volunteer board members,” said Bortolon about the Flag Day flight.
She said they will be livestreaming from the Honor Flight on their Facebook page facebook.com/LandOfLincolnHonorFlight on June 14.
“The Santa Stomp people are the cream of the crop,” Bortolon said. “They make it a fun event. We could not do it without the support of the people in this community.”
Bortolon said the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight organization does not receive any federal or grant money to support the flights. She said it costs close to $85,000 per flight.
“It’s all local donations. We depend upon fundraising events like Santa Stomp,” she said.
Local veteran Jerry Walk doesn’t have to worry about being on the waitlist for the next Honor Flight. Walk took an Honor Flight in 2018 with his brother, Bob Walk, and Harold Meyer, along with a few other local veterans.
“The biggest part of us were classmates at T-town high school,” Walk said.
Walk advised those taking the flight to be prepared to wake up early to make your flight.
“You spend the night in Springfield partying and eating then they roust you out of bed so you can be at the airport by 4:30 (a.m.). We were at the airport long enough to sign in and eat breakfast,” he said.
After breakfast, Walk said they start boarding the aircraft and by 5:30 a.m. the plane is off to Washington, D.C. He said once they get in Washington the group is put on buses.
“You spend the whole day on the bus – going from one site to the next,” he said. “It starts out at the World War II memorial then we went to the Vietnam, Korea and Lincoln memorials.”
He said at about 7:30 p.m. they get on their plane to return to Springfield.
His favorite part of the trip?
“Coming back to Springfield,” Walk said. “I was not prepared for that many people when we got there.”
Walk said there were at least 1,000 people waiting at the airport to greet the Honor Flight upon their return.
Since his Honor Flight in 2018, Walk and Meyer have traveled to Springfield to meet and greet when the Honor Flight arrives.
Veterans wanting to book an Honor Flight should visit the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight website and fill out an application at landoflincolnhonorflight.org.
Preparations are already underway for this year’s Santa Stomp on Dec. 17.
“When we leave here today, we’re going to Designs Unlimited to work on this year’s T-shirt,” Sabo said.
