On Saturday morning the weather was cold and sunny and the holiday spirit was alive with those running in the Santa Stomp 5k Run/Walk, held at Stevens Industries in Teutopolis.
Santa hats, holiday sweaters and other festive attire were worn by the more than 400 walkers and runners that participated.
Barbara and Doug McDonald of Orlando, Florida were in the area to spend time with family. They decided to fly in a day early so that they could participate in the race.
Barb Lewis, who participated with members of her family, had a few different reasons for coming.
“It benefits a good cause and it’s something fun to do with family,” she said.
Race organizers were Kristi Sabo and Larry Wilson.
Sabo who is a nurse decided to have the race benefit the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. She has been on five honor flights, once as a nurse and the other four times as a guardian. Sabo said that the honor flight takes veterans free of charge to see their memorials in Washington D.C.
“Usually there’s around 80 veterans that go on the honor flight,” she said.
During the one day trip to Washington D.C., veterans see the changing of the guard and memorials. They are greeted in D.C. by a water salute and crowd of people at the airport. When they land at the end of the day back in Springfield they are also greeted and welcomed home.
Sandra Bushby, Director of Safety and Human Resources, said that Stevens Industries was the title sponsor for the first year of this event.
“We had over 60 employees that ran today,” she said. “This is just so meaningful for so many people.”
Lindsey Altgilbers, who was dressed festively and had her son dressed up as a Christmas tree, participated in the event.
“My good friends, Larry and Kristi, were the ones who organized the event and I wanted to support the veterans,” she said.
Sabo said that those who organized the event usually run every weekend and that they decided to choose Land of Lincoln Honor Flight because it was such a good organization that they couldn’t pass it up.
Those that went through the finish line were handed their medals by Vietnam veterans who have had the opportunity to be on one of the honor flights.
