Santa Claus is arriving in downtown Effingham Saturday at 4 p.m., with restrictions in place to protect against COVID-19.
Santa will make his way downtown to his house on the corner located on the Effingham County Museum northwest lawn.
The event is sponsored by the Downtown Effingham Business Group, an affiliate of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce. Effingham Public Library Director Amanda McKay chairs the Downtown Effingham Business Group.
“There may have been some confusion at the health committee meeting,” McKay said, referring to concerns about the event raised this week. “This is not your normal Hometown Christmas. We can’t really call this Hometown Christmas. This is just Santa is coming to town and we’re all waving at him.”
Effingham County Board Health Committee members had liability concerns about the event Tuesday afternoon during their monthly meeting.
“We don’t want kids out of the car,” McKay said.
McKay said the event was scaled back in respect of the Illinois Department of Public Health Tier 3 resurgence mitigation guidelines. She compared Saturday’s arrival of Santa to how children have been celebrating birthdays since the COVID-19 began. Children stand in their front yard on their birthday and wave as friends drive by with their families.
“Santa is going to stand in front of his house and wave at kids as they drive by,” McKay said. “We don’t want the kids out of the cars. This is just a drive by and welcome Santa back to town.”
McKay said northbound Fourth Street traffic in front of Santa’s house will be closed and open only to southbound traffic starting at Washington Avenue during the drive-by.
She said anyone wanting to wave at Santa must drive southbound on Fourth Street then exit at Jefferson one-way east or proceed straight south toward West Fayette Avenue. McKay said police will help monitor traffic flow.
She said a couple of members of the Downtown Effingham Business Group would be on hand to pass out “goody bags” to the first 250 kids through the car window.
“I know the kids are really going to be excited and it will be hard for them not to shout at Santa,” McKay said. “It would be great if they would come with their masks on.”
She said Santa would be waving from his house from only 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then he will be on his way.
“Santa will not be at the house after 5 p.m. to receive any visitors,” McKay said. “He has many other things to do.”
