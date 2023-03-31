Montrose residents will have the opportunity to vote on a sales tax referendum when they fill out ballots for the 2023 consolidated election Tuesday, April 4.
In a public question posed on the ballot, the village is asking residents if they support imposing a 1% “Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailers’ Occupation Tax” which is a type of sales tax.
According to the village, funds acquired through the tax will go toward public infrastructure, property tax relief and municipal operations which includes the cost of paying the salaries and wages of village employees.
Montrose Mayor Steve Browning said the proposed sale tax is part of an attempt to bring in more revenue into the small village.
“Like every other municipality, we’re struggling to get tax revenue, so unfortunately, that was one of the last places that we could get revenue for our little town,” he said.
Browning explained that the town has very few sources of revenue.
“All we have is one bar and 2 gas stations,” Browning said. “That’s about the only source of income we have.”
He said revenue gained from the new sales tax will help the village cover costs that aren’t covered by the $600,000 grant Montrose received from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to improve and beautify the village’s parks and the lake there.
“Unfortunately, you can’t take any of that money back for maintenance, so in a few years, all of these nice new projects that are built are going to require maintenance,” Browning said.
Browning said the sales tax will apply to just about every business in the village but noted that there will likely be some exemptions.
“We do have agriculture sales and truck sales, but I do not believe it will apply to them because of federal and some other state taxes,” he said.
