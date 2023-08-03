A 64-year-old St. Elmo man was pronounced dead at the scene of a mobile home fire north of St. Elmo Thursday morning, according to to Fayette County Coroner David Harris.
Larry D. Reed was staying in the mobile home owned by his brother when it caught fire, Harris said.
Other agencies at the scene included the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office and fire departments from St. Elmo, Altamont, Brownstown, and St. Peter.
The investigation into Reed’s death and the cause of the fire is ongoing.
