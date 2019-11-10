Roy F. Weber of rural Effingham was recently elected as the American Legion Illinois State Commander.
He is a native of Jasper County and a US Air Force and Naval Reserve veteran.
Weber graduated from Sam’s Technical Institute with an electronics degree in 1969. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1970. His job was building, maintaining and loading aircraft with nuclear weapons. He served in the United States and overseas.
Discharged in 1977, he then worked in the auto parts manufacturing, distribution and sales industry.
Using the Montgomery GI bill, Weber graduated from Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor in science in career development.
He enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1990 during Desert Storm and served multiple deployments.
He is an Iraqi War veteran, retiring in 2007 as a US Navy Seabee Chief Petty Officer with 25 years of military experience.
Weber is a 29-year member of the American Legion and has held every position at Teutopolis Post 924, including Post Commander for four terms. He holds various committee appointments at the district, division and department level.
Weber is a graduate of National American Legion College, Indianapolis, Indiana Class of 2007. He is retired from Illinois Department of Transportation, working highway maintenance and traffic control.
Weber married his wife Kate in 1975. They have four children and eight grandchildren, all members of the American Legion family. Kate has more than 50 years of experience in the nursing profession.
