As the sun rose on a cool early April Saturday morning, the first batch of runners took off from the north end of the Lake Sara dam for the start of the 24th Lake Sara Dam Run.
No records were set; no one ran a three-minute mile. But despite the cold weather, more than 500 runners took to the streets of the lake’s watershed for an event that has seen plenty of evolution over the course of two and a half decades.
“We started out with 50 the first year (1999),” said Ruth Rhodes, the race’s main director. “Since then, we’ve seen five, six, seven hundred. One year, we had 900. It’s just grown.”
Runners who enter have their choice of event, beginning with a half marathon that was added three years ago, followed by an eight-mile run and a 5K that loop around the lake, with the finish line for each race sitting at the lake’s pavilion. While 593 people signed up for the event beforehand and many more signed up on race day, Rhodes points out that many people don’t show up for one reason or another.
“We usually have 50-100 (sign-ups) on race day, but we usually have some no-shows,” Rhodes said.
Running the event has become more of a challenge in the era of COVID, with the 2020 event pushed back to August as a result of capacity and event attendance restrictions. Rhodes said the past two years had been difficult as a result of the pandemic, but the spirit of the event remains, with something special added each year to make the event fun for everyone.
“Last year, we had the Easter Bunny because it was on Easter (weekend),” Rhodes said. “Every year, we try to do something special. This year is camo (and) military (appreciation).”
As for who ended up finishing at the top of the pack this year, Lacey Lawhorn Mullins of Mattoon won the half-marathon with a time of 2:04:28, Terry Meyer of Teutopolis won the eight mile with a time of 51:47 and Adam Kesler won the 5K with a time of 20:43.
The event’s proceeds go toward supporting Special Olympians across the area, with three local Special Olympians helping Rhodes in starting each of the events Saturday. The event as a whole is an affiliate of the Law Enforcement Torch Run that supports the Special Olympics both in Illinois and nationwide. She feels a great sense of pride in helping these strong-willed and tough athletes as they continue through their varied seasons.
“I went to the hand-off of the Torch in Bloomington in our second year,” Rhodes said. “It really gives you a great feeling to watch it and it’s very exciting.”
