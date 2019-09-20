Sam Bencheghib is running across America – from ocean to ocean.
The 21-year-old native of France is combining his passion for running with his passion for the environment during what he calls the Ocean 2 Ocean run across America for his charitable organization, Make A Change World. Bencheghib stopped in Effingham this week on his way to the halfway mark in his journey.
Bencheghib, who attended college in Pennsylvania, began his 3,000 mile run in New York in July. He estimated it will take him 160 days to reach his final destination, in Los Angeles, California. At the heart of Bencheghib’s run for a cause is raising awareness about plastic pollution and how it is effecting the world’s oceans.
“I’ve always been very passionate about the environment. I actually grew up in Indonesia. Growing up in Indonesia, it’s such a beautiful place but you go on the beaches and they’re just so beautiful but unfortunately, there’s trash and plastic,” Bencheghib said.
Ten years ago, Bencheghib and his brother, Gary, started a movement to clean up the beaches in Indonesia. They also created a campaign in which they made two kayaks made of plastic bottles and took them down the most polluted river in Indonesia. The Campaign prompted the Indonesian president to create a seven-year plan to clean up that river.
Now a decade later, after attending school in the United States, Bencheghib was inspired to take his plastic pollution awareness message to social media through video story telling. Throughout his run, Bencheghib’s friend and RV driver, Josh Madre, 22, has filmed his run and stops along the way.
“These videos will hopefully inspire people to go out and take those steps toward living more sustainably,” Bencheghib said. “It’s also just a fun way of making things like this relateable. Anyone can make a difference and anyone can take that first step.”
Bencheghib and Madre have made stops to talk at schools, universities and with local government officials to discuss how plastics are harming the oceans and how communities can work to reduce their use of plastics. Bencheghib said many people do not realize that plastic is used for just seconds and gets thrown away and ends up in the oceans.
Bencheghib said those discarded plastics in the oceans break down into tiny pieces, fish eat them and we, in turn, eat the fish. By 2048, Bencheghib said, it is predicted that there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans.
One benefit of his run is reaching those who are not near an ocean and essentially bringing awareness of the harmful plastics in the oceans inland.
“It doesn’t matter where we are or where we live, everyone has a role in the reduction of plastic because we all use it. There’s rivers everywhere, so you can be here in Effingham and your plastic could end up in the river and make its way to the Gulf of Mexico. We contribute as much as the people who live in Florida, California or New York,” Bencheghib said.
Madre is following Bencheghib in an RV, and the two are traveling with as little waste as possible. Bencheghib is running with shoes made almost completely out of recycled plastics, provided to him by Adidas and Parley.
Bencheghib is also using a bamboo toothbrush over a plastic one and is using a reusable water bottle over a plastic one. Madre is making all the food on the journey, which is bought in bulk or purchased from farmer’s markets.
Bencheghib said he expects to be in St. Louis on Saturday where he will give presentations at the St. Louis Zoo and Washington University. After traveling to St. Louis, the duo will head to Kansas City, Kansas, marking the halfway point in the run.
Bencheghib said he hopes to host a culminating event in L.A. at the end of his journey and to also keep in touch with the many public officials he comes in contact with along the way to keep tabs on the progress of their communities’s plastic consumption.
“Every step I take is a step closer to a world without plastic pollution,” Bencheghib said.
Track Bencheghib’s run on his organization’s website, www.makeachange.world. Videos from Bencheghib’s journey can be found on the website or on Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.