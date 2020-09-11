An Altamont woman was flown to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield on Thursday after losing control of her vehicle on Route 40 and striking a tree, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Aimee L. Lowery, 32, was westbound at about 6:20 p.m. near Country Club Road in a 2005 Ford truck when it left the roadway to the right, became airborne and entered a ditch, striking the tree, police said.
She was flown to the hospital with incapacitating injuries, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.