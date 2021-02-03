As the Illinois Senate reorganizes its committee structure for budget negotiations and appropriations legislation, State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) will once again serve as the ranking Republican on the chamber’s new unified Appropriations Committee.
“We have a responsibility to make sure our state funds critical services, while remaining efficient to the taxpayers who are paying for it all. My job is to make sure our state is prioritizing its resources on the right things while avoiding wasteful programs and spending," said Rose. “It’s an honor to be able to serve in this role as a watchdog for the taxpayers.”
In previous General Assemblies, the Senate had two primary Appropriations committees, tasked with different parts of the budget process. Now those have been combined into a single Appropriations Committee, and numerous sub-committees have been created that will be tasked with individual areas of the budget.
Rose will be continuing in his role as the lead budgeteer for the Senate Republican Caucus by serving as the lead Republican on the Appropriations Committee, while overseeing the caucus’s efforts on the subcommittees as well. Rose has also been appointed to the following committees: Labor (Ranking Republican), Higher Education, Licensed Activities, Transportation, and Insurance.
