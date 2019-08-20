EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library Board reported that the roofing project for the building is scheduled to begin in mid-September.
“The paperwork is completed and we are just waiting on the final scheduling,” said Director Amanda McKay.
Lakeside Roofing in Collinsville was awarded the project, as one of four bidders. The project is expected to cost $124,524.
McKay said all four bidders, including one that came in after the deadline that wasn’t considered, were from companies outside of Effingham County.
The library will let people know when the date is set and what the impact will be to patrons.
“We do not anticipate (the library) being closed, though portions of our parking lot might be inaccessible for short periods of time,” she said.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the list of holidays for the 2020. There will be 13 holidays observed, 11 of those being full closures of the library, with two being partial closures on Good Friday and New Year’s Eve 2020. All of these dates will be posted to the library’s website.
- Announced it had training on organizational management that included a discussion and video about different generations in the workforce.
- Reviewed the confidentiality of library records policy. This affirms that the library must abide by the law, which protects the patron transaction data from being disclosed, unless a court order compels the release to law enforcement.
