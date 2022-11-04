EFFINGHAM – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 45 (Banker Street) at the railroad tracks just north of the Village Square Mall in Effingham will be closed from Monday, Nov. 7, to Friday, Nov. 11.
The closure is necessary to replace the crossing surface. A detour will be posted utilizing Raney Street, Jaycee Avenue and Fayette Avenue.
No traffic will be permitted to cross the railroad tracks during the repairs, and motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com
Also, N. Maple Street will be closed from W. Temple Avenue to W. St. Anthony Avenue in Effingham from Nov. 7-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.