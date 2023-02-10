The City of Effingham Water Dept will be closing S. Fourth Street from Eiche Avenue to Austin Avenue, Monday, Feb. 13 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to repair a road.
Road closure
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- MEMORABLE NIGHT: Hetzer ends athletic career on a high note; scores first points since leg injury in December
- MEET THE BULLPUPS: The St. Anthony Bullpups are heading to the state tournament
- THE LAST DANCE: Seven Teutopolis senior basketball players ready for one last chance at a state run
- Cayla Myers continues to lead Cayla's Power Tumbling studio to new heights
- Neoga defeats Teutopolis; Niebrugge scores 1,000th point of her career on a three at the buzzer
- DOG-GONE DOMINANCE: St. Anthony overpowers No. 2-ranked Tuscola in blowout win
- REGIONAL OUTLOOK: Brackets, times, venues are out for girls basketball regionals
- James Niebrugge's strong second half lifts Teutopolis over St. Anthony
- 02-07-23 Shelby County Property Transfers
- Home Show attracts area homeowners
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay up to date on COVID-19
Get Breaking News
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.