Lake Shelbyville – The road across the main dam at Lake Shelbyville will be closed starting the week of June 13 throughout the summer. The closures apply to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. However, access to the Dam West Overlook area will continue to be open during this time.
These closures are necessary to provide safety for workers and members of the general public while work is being conducted. The closure is a result of performing periodic maintenance, painting the Tainter gates, and bridge of the dam. Large equipment will be placed on top of the dam to aid in this process.
The Corps of Engineers recognizes the impact of road closures on the general public and apologizes for any inconveniences it may cause. For additional information, contact the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at (217) 774-3951.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.