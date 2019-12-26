It’s time to say goodbye to 2019 and time to think about ringing in the year 2020 on New Year’s Eve on Tuesday. The following is a list of a few area and regional celebrations, including some with overnight stay options. Some of the celebrations may require a reservation or a cover charge. Check with the venue about cover charge and any last minute changes. Some venues may sell out of packages.
EFFINGHAM
The Country Haven Event Center and Bar is hosting an Old Fashioned Speak Easy New Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday evening featuring the Josh Holland Band starting at 9 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. and $12 cover charge includes limited food and a champagne toast at midnight. Breakfast starts at 12:30 a.m., band plays until 1:30 a.m. and bar is open until 2 a.m. Call 217-821-4091 for reservations and admission information.
Appearing at the Thelma Keller Convention Center on New Year’s Eve is Soul Riot from 9 to 12:30 a.m. in the Keller Convention Center room AB. Members of Soul Riot include John Goldstein, guitars and vocals; Randy Myers, bass guitar; Scott Greenwood, vocals; Rich Matlock, drums and vocals and Tom Fedrigon, guitars and vocals. A prime-rib buffet is in the Holiday Grand Ballroom from 6-10 p.m. for $50 per person that includes the buffet, live music from Soul Riot and champagne toast at midnight. A $20 per person ticket is available for purchase that includes only live music from soul riot, light appetizers and champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. call 217-347-5115 to purchase tickets. The Holiday Inn Effingham is offering a special overnight stay rate based upon availability. Call 217-540-7777 and ask for the New Year’s Eve Special.
Randy Kemme and Thunder Road is playing at American Legion Post 120 in downtown Effingham from 8 p.m.-Midnight.
New Year’s Eve bingo sponsored by the Effingham Knights of Columbus at the Effingham Event Center. Bingo action starts at 7 p.m.
Effing Brew Company is hosting a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Effingham with live music from Jeremiah Crowley and special guests from 7-10 p.m. and The Jake Hoult Band from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. The bar and kitchen is open until 2 p.m. No cover charge.
Tuscan Hills Winery is featuring Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve celebration with the band Breakaway 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. No cover charge. Appetizers available all evening with a champagne toast at midnight.
Appearing at the Orchard Inn on New Year’s Eve is Visions and Vibrations DJ from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
CHARLESTON
Unique Suites Hotel – Brickhouse Bar and Grill in Charleston celebrates New Year’s with their “Roaring 2020s” New Year’s Eve Party from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Dinner starts at 8 p.m. The ticket price includes a 4 course meal, 3 premium drink tickets, DJ – Sound Source Music of Mattoon and a champagne toast. Ticket prices: $75 per person, $140 for a couple and $215 for couple and hotel room. For more information, availability, prices and reservations call 217-348-8161. The Brickhouse Bar and Grill is located at 920 West Lincoln Avenue in Charleston.
PANA
Oak Terrace Resort and Spa, south of Pana, is hosting a “Back to the 80s” New Year’s Eve Bash. Grand Buffet begins in Mulligan’s Restaurant from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Reservations are required for the buffet dinner. Cost is $27.20 per person and does not include entry into the New Year’s Bash. The buffet will include carved prime rib, stuffed pork chops, chicken Florentine, seafood pasta, peel and eat shrimp, salad bar, sides and dessert table. Oak Terrace’s New Year’s Eve Bash starts with a social hour in its banquet room at 7:30 p.m. with light appetizers. The “Imagine That Band” starts at 8:30 p.m. and ticket price includes party favors, unlimited draft beer, soft drinks, house wine and well drinks all night long with a champagne toast at midnight and midnight pizza buffet for $55 per person (tickets are non-refundable). Dress in your best 80s attire. Oak Terrace activities may be purchased separately, or you can purchase them as a package and include an overnight stay at the resort. The resort is located south of Pana on U.S. Route 51. For details, specific package prices and booking information call 800-577-7598.
The Pana VFW is hosting a New Year’s Eve event from 8 p.m.-Midnight featuring the Tri-R-County II Band with Bud Brown, Penny Brown, Leon Smith, Rich Galvin and Polly Galvin. There is no cover charge and feel free to bring finger foods. No alcohol is allowed outside. No cover charge.
If a non-alcohol venue is more to your taste or style, check out the Pla-Mor Danceland New Year’s Eve Dance for both singles and couples. The evening starts out with an optional “Pot Luck” at 6:30 p.m., paper products provided. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dancing starts at 8 p.m. until midnight to the sounds of Benny and the Amigos. Pla-Mor Danceland is located at 1300 East 3rd Street in Pana. Admission price is $10 per person. For more information call Jodie at 618-283-1314. Call ahead in case of bad weather.
CHAMPAIGN
The City Center in Champaign will be hosting an Ultimate New Year’s Eve Mash-Up Bash on Tuesday, Dec. 31, featuring two musical acts. Headlining the evening’s activities is the Feudin’ Hillbillys with special guests 90s Daughter. Doors open at 8 p.m. and event ends at 2 a.m. Check their website for more information and ticket prices. There is a hotel/shuttle package available that does not include show tickets. Tickets for the New Year’s Eve event can be purchased online at citycenterchampaign.com.
