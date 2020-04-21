EFFINGHAM — St. Anthony Grade School will have a new principal next school year.
SAGS health and physical education teacher and St. Anthony High School varsity boys basketball coach Cody Rincker has been tapped to be the next SAGS principal. Rincker was picked from a pool of eight candidates to lead the grade school starting July 1.
In Rincker’s transition to grade school principal, he will continue in his current role as boys varsity basketball coach for St. Anthony High School. Rincker led the 2017 team to the IHSA Class 1A State Final Championship in Peoria, defeating Okawville 49-46.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to be the principal at St. Anthony Grade School,” Rincker said in a press release. “I look forward to the challenge and to continue working with a great staff and parish community.”
“We are fortunate to have had a great group of candidates, and one candidate clearly rose to the top,” St. Anthony School Board President Jason Carpenter said. “His excitement to continue his commitment with St. Anthony Parish and St. Anthony schools as grade school principal is not only an asset to our school but to our community.”
Rincker graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. He received a master’s degree in Education Leadership from American College of Education in 2016 and received a master’s degree in Physical Education and Coaching from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2019.
A welcome reception will tentatively be planned in August with the SAGS Student Back to School Night to introduce Rincker to the St. Anthony school and parish families.
Rincker and his wife, Nicole, live in Effingham with their three children Grant, Logan and James. Nicole Rincker is an Effingham native while Cody Rincker grew up in Strasburg.
Rincker replaces former SAGS Principal Matt Sturgeon, who was hired as superintendent of Teutopolis School District. Sturgeon succeeds Interim Superintendent Deb Philpot on July 1. Philpot took the interim superintendent position after the departure of Bill Fritcher, who became superintendent at Neoga School District in July 2019.
“Mr. Sturgeon has been an outstanding leader for St. Anthony Grade School these past four years and will be greatly missed,” said pastor Father Al Allen. “We are happy to still have him in the community and know he will do well at Teutopolis Unit 50.”
“Mr. Rincker will take our school to a deeper level of faith, and bring our school to the next level,” Allen said.
