EFFINGHAM – Improvements to Rickelman Avenue are scheduled to begin on Monday and city officials ask that drivers be aware of some traffic flow changes.
Also, avoiding the construction area when possible is requested by the city. The work will be at the east entrance of The Glenwood to where the concrete road ends at North-Mor Storage, for a distance of about 1,000 feet. The Effingham City Council approved a permanent easement from Glenwood Assisted Living for the purpose of relocating a gas main for the road project that starts next week.
The city is working with Milano & Grunloh engineering and Ameren on the project.
City Engineer Luke Thoele explained to the council that the easement was needed in order to begin road renovation on Rickelman Avenue, which is expected to take between four and five months for this portion.
Rickelman Avenue will be closed during the 1,000 feet of road construction.
Through traffic will be detoured starting March 13. There will be access to businesses, but it was suggested to contact businesses to know whether access should come from the east or the west.
A detour will route traffic around the project area using Third Street, Evergreen Avenue, and Fourth Street. Once construction begins, stop signs will be added on Evergreen at its intersection with Fourth Street.
Thoele shared that a detour will route traffic around the project area using 3rd Street, Evergreen Avenue, and 4th Street. When the project begins on Monday, stop signs will be added on Evergreen Avenue at its intersection with 4th Street.
In other road projects, the council awarded Feutz Construction of Paris work to add a turn lane off of Wernsing Avenue onto Raney Street within the Business Park, to relieve some congestion there. The work will cost $200,137.
In other matters, the council heard a presentation from Adrienne Pickett with the Illinois Broadband Lab and Greg Claus with The National Telecommunications and Information Administration. There is a push for local coordination statewide to hear from a range of broadband stakeholders.
“The whole point is ‘Internet for All’,” said Claus. “Broadband is high-speed internet. It’s one of the major provisions in the bi-partisan infrastructure law passed by Congress in November 2021. In it there’s funding for roads, bridges, highways, airports and high-speed Internet. There’s $65 billion there for high-speed Internet.”
Claus said the vast majority, $42.45 billion, will go toward the BEAD grant program or Broadland Equity Access and Deployment Program. BEAD is a program to get all Americans online by funding partnerships between states, communities and stakeholders to build infrastructure where it is needed and increase the adoption of high-speed Internet.
He added that the state is in the planning stages and it is a five-year plan. Exactly how much funding Illinois will receive will be announced in June.
At the end of this program the unserved will get funding priority and the underserved will be second, Claus said. The funds will go to internet service providers.
Pickett said the goal is to engage all parts of the state in its grant planning.
Conversations have already started in trying to learn what the needs are in all portions of the state.
She added a listening session is scheduled in Effingham to get input about the needs present in the county in regards to connectivity to the internet here. Virtual events will also be held in March, as well as online and phone surveys to understand the unique needs of each stakeholder groups.
The public is invited to an hour-long listening session at 6 p.m. March 22 at the Effingham County Extension Center, 1209 N. Wenthe Drive, Effingham. Questions or comments may be emailed to broadband@Illinois.gov.
In other matters, the council:
• Granted the special use permit for El Shaddai Homes and Lisa Krampe in order to open a maternity home in the former Brookstone facility at 505 West Temple Ave. The plan is to start the home with up to six young pregnant women who have no other resources.
The goal is to guide and teach the women about pregnancy and caring for their babies after birth.
• Approved adding a liquor license for The Local Sports Bar and Grill, 1313 North Keller, in the location of the former Innova restaurant. The approval increases the Class R (restaurant/consumption only) liquor license to eight in the city.
• Authorized an agreement with TextMyGov for communication/texting services.
The idea is to open communication between local government agencies and citizens. It works 24 hours a day by using a messaging app on your smartphone. It is also expected to boost traffic on the city’s website.
The agreement is for two years at $5,000 a year, plus a $2,500 set up fee the first year. It can be canceled after 2 years with a 60 day notice by the city.
• Approved an agreement with Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic for pre-employment physicals and in-service testing for employees.
• Approved a plat for Oak Point Subdivision residential development along Lake Pauline, north of Kohl’s.
• Discussed two different acquisitions for purchasing new Christmas light displays with hotel-motel tax money and donations from the Wonderland in Lights display in 2022. Holiday Outdoor Décor quoted a price of $55,396 and Northern Lights Display quoted $17,455.
• Heard the Effingham Fire Department will be conducting a smoke detector safety promotion next week in residential areas.
• Authorized the sale of unwanted property, including masks and air packs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.