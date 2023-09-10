EFFINGHAM — Sunday marked a significant milestone in local efforts to provide distressed pregnant women and mothers in the area with the care and security they need to get on their feet and find independence.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked opening of El Shaddai Homes, a year after founder Lisa Krampe and others began their mission to establish a sanctuary for mothers in Effingham and surrounding communities.
Krampe hoped the two-day fundraising event that included Sunday’s ribbon-cutting “stimulates people” from the area who might be interested in donating funds or volunteering at the maternity home.
“We’ve done a lot of fundraising just to buy the building and get the renovations done,” Krampe said. “We’re just trying to get enough money raised so we can get the bills paid.”
As of now, Krampe said she’s hired a program manager and four house moms who will be responsible for scheduling, as well as getting women at the home to education classes and doctor appointments.
“They kind of oversee everything,” she said.
According to Krampe, the area is in need of a place like this, especially for women without homes.
“We just don’t see them,” Krampe said. “There’s a lot of women in relationships that they feel they can’t leave because they have nowhere else to go.”
Additionally, she said she believes there are many pregnant women who would like to keep their child, but they sometimes decide to get an abortion because they don’t feel they have the means to do so given their current situation.
“We are an alternative for that,” Krampe said. “If you don’t want to have an abortion, you can come here and we will help you.”
In addition to owning a trucking company, SS Chad Express, with her husband, Fritz Krampe, Krampe used to run Celebrate Recovery, which is a program aimed at helping those in the area struggling with substance use disorder.
She said she reluctantly stepped down from Celebrate Recovery after three years, when she began shifting her time and focus to El Shaddai Homes. She felt the move was necessary, as she said she basically works “two 40-hour jobs” and felt that God made it her mission to get the maternity home up and running.
Krampe was inspired by the building for El Shaddai Homes when it was a former assisted living facility and she would drive by it. She said something drove her to look into the vacant building further and eventually purchase it.
“So I started praying and opening my heart to God, and He started flooding my heart and mind with maternity,” Krampe said.
Krampe and the members of the board for the home managed to make incredible progress over the past year.
“It has progressed rather quickly,” she said.
Krampe said she wanted members of the community to have the chance to check out the building and learn more about El Shaddai Homes before it officially opens on Sept. 25, which is when the first mother will move in.
In the meantime, she said the house moms working there will be completing some training in CPR and other areas, including food service management.
Currently, the building only houses up to 10 women, but Krampe said two could be added if more work is done to the property in the future.
Mothers can stay at the home for three months after giving birth, but Krampe said women living there can apply for an extension if they’re still experiencing issues, like postpartum depression, which would make it difficult for them to move out and live on their own.
Krampe said while most women in need of a place like El Shaddai Homes are mostly between the ages of 17 and 22, the home will not be able to house anyone under the age of 18 because DCFS requires minors to be housed separately from adults.
“At this point, we can’t,” Krampe said.
The grand opening was emotional for Krampe, who is finally seeing her dream come to fruition.
“I’m awed,” she said.
She said when she first felt a calling from God to establish El Shaddai Homes, she thought, “I think you’ve got the wrong gal, God.”
“God has sent people my way I didn’t even know I needed,” Krampe said.
One of the house moms who will be working part-time at El Shaddai Homes, Madison LeMay, acted as one of several tour guides taking residents through the building this past weekend.
LeMay said thanks to Wright’s Furniture and Flooring providing brand new furniture and bedding, they have “not had to buy a single blanket.”
Many of the rooms include a donor plaque recognizing the individual donors, businesses and other organizations that have donated funds to El Shaddai Homes.
“They pay to adopt the room, and the funds will stay with that room,” LeMay said.
She said once the funds donated to each room run out, donors will have the chance to either re-adopt the room or allow someone else to adopt it.
In addition to bedrooms for each woman staying there, the building includes a large kitchen, a dining room, a communal room and a playroom for mothers staying there with their young children. The playroom has already been filled with toys thanks to donors.
Women staying at the home will also have access to a salon, where Michelle Hanley, the CEO of Down Right Media LLC, will volunteer as a hairdresser.
LeMay said while only the building’s larger rooms include computers, there is a library with a computer for women living in the smaller rooms.
Since faith is a significant part of El Shaddai Homes’ mission, each room contains a Bible and a journal.
“And none of the rooms have TVs,” LeMay said. “We want to encourage all the girls to get out and socialize.”
As the mother of young children herself, LeMay said she felt a “calling to help.”
“I know what it feels like to have a support system and I just kind of want to be a part of that,” she said.
LeMay is excited for El Shaddai Homes to open and begin providing help and security for women in need throughout the 50-mile radius surrounding Effingham that Krampe said the home plans to serve.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” LeMay said. “I just feel really blessed to be able to be a part of this.”
Before Krampe signified the grand opening by cutting the ribbon Sunday, the challenger in the 2024 Republican Primary race for Illinois’ 12th Congressional District, Darren Bailey, led attendees in a prayer.
“Lives are going to be changed here,” Bailey said. “Lord God, I thank you for these humble saints that stand before me right now.”
Bailey also prayed that El Shaddai Homes be a safe place for women “in distress” and with nowhere else to go.
“Lord, I pray for safety on this property,” he said. “I pray that everyone that touches this property, that walks across it and enters these doors, that they feel the love of Jesus, that they feel that they’re wanted, that they feel that their life matters.”
Bailey also urged churches in the area to support the new maternity home and encouraged voters to elect anti-abortion leaders.
“We cry out to you on behalf of the unborn that this atrocity, this terrible atrocity called abortion, would end,” Bailey said.
El Shaddai Homes is still accepting monetary donations, food, diapers and other supplies that could be used at the home.
It is also looking for people in the area willing to donate some of their time as volunteers.
Anyone interested in getting involved with El Shaddai Homes can visit elshaddaihomes.com, call 217-663-5293 or send an email to lisa@sschadexpress.com.
