EFFINGHAM — Community members filled Effingham City Hall Saturday to discuss recent efforts to restore the historic Heart Theatre, which closed in 2007 after a previous attempt to reopen it in 2003.
The Heart Theatre’s new owner, Amy Van Bergen, and two consultants discussed their plans for the theater and gave the community an opportunity to ask questions and provide input.
Van Bergen was born and raised in Effingham, but she now lives in Florida. She said the idea to restore the theater came to her in 2019 during a tour of downtown Effingham while she was in town visiting friends and family.
When she saw the old theater, Van Bergen said she asked one of her friends, “What’s going on with the Heart?”
Like many of the locals who attended the meeting, Van Bergen has fond memories of the Heart Theatre. She joked about the first time she ever saw a film there as a little girl.
“My first movie was ‘Snow White’ there, so my first memory was being terrified there,” she said.
Van Bergen hopes that by revitalizing the theater a new generation will be able to make memories at the theater like she did as a young child. She referred to a young boy who sat in the crowd during the meeting as she explained the reason why she is working to bring the theater back.
“I want you to be able to go to events there the rest of your life and be able to share that with your children and grandchildren in the way that these people all have a collective memory of when their parents went there on their first date, when they got engaged there,” Van Bergen said.
Van Bergen made it clear that she wants to support the community in any way possible and give them the freedom to decide what happens with the building.
“My intention is that it will be a part of the community in a nonprofit capacity,” she said.
Like Van Bergen, many residents at Saturday’s meeting are deeply committed to seeing the theater come back to life because they still cherish their memories of the Heart Theatre with its brightly lit marquee, which opened in 1940.
“The nostalgia of what this corner is is known farther than most people think because so many people here have moved to Arizona, moved to California, moved to Florida, and this building is still in their hearts. So going forward, I’ll do whatever you want me to do,” Carolyn Hollar of Altamont said.
Joan Peterson recently moved back to Effingham and said she is excited for her daughter, who is an architect, to someday see the inside of the art deco theater.
“I had been to that theater many times as a child, but my daughter has never been in there and has an interest. So, I appreciate the fact that she and I can participate in an activity even though she’s in Portland and I’m here in Effingham,” Peterson said.
Herb Stratford and Mary Bosch from Historic Theatre Consultants also spoke at the meeting and discussed how the theater could be revitalized in a way that makes the most sense for Effingham.
“We’re a national consulting firm that’s worked all across the country helping different theaters come back to life in a variety of ways, and one of the first things we do is a market study,” Stratford said. “One thing does not work in every community.”
Although the restoration of the theater is already highly anticipated by many residents, Stratford stressed that restoring the Heart Theatre will not happen overnight.
“I like to say this a marathon, not a sprint,” he said.
He also said while large donors will be essential to bringing back the theater, the project will also require several community volunteers to get it up and running again.
“These projects always need a champion or two, but they also need a lot of worker bees, so to speak,” he said.
According to Bosch, finding volunteers shouldn’t be very difficult because 366 people said they would be willing to volunteer in their surveys.
Stratford and Bosch also discussed some highlights from the survey they used to get an idea of what the community would like to see done with the theater.
“We do the community surveys, which your community had probably the highest turnout of any survey that we’ve ever done,” Stratford said.
Bosch said nearly 2,000 people have already filled out surveys, which will remain available until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, and can be found at thehearttheatre.org.
In addition to surveys, Stratford and Bosch held focus groups and other marketing methods as they continue to figure out what the community wants and needs the most. A separate survey was also made available for businesses in the area.
Stratford responded to those in the community who have expressed that they would like to see the theater show old films, particularly westerns.
“That’s a very risky thing for a theater to do,” Stratford said. “You have to have a certain amount of bodies in that room that pays for that classic film so you have to be very smart about how that works.”
Instead of limiting the theater’s use to screening old films, Stratford recommended an approach that includes both hosting scheduled events or shows and renting the building for meetings, weddings, reunions and other private events.
Stratford said this approach will give the theater more flexibility and make it more sustainable. Proposed ideas for the theater include films, comedy and theater performances.
“This is not a single-purpose venue anymore,” he said. “The No. 1 goal is to never see this building go again.”
Stratford provided a couple examples of old theaters they have restored throughout the country. He said the restoration of the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay, Oregon, and the West Best Theatre in West Bend, Wisconsin, were both successful.
“You may have a theater that looks a little rough around the edges right now. You can get there. We can get you there,” Stratford said.
Stratford said he is hopeful that the theater will become the heart of the community and bring more life to the streets and businesses of Effingham.
“They are the glue that holds the community together,” he said. “There’s just going to be a buzz around this building.”
