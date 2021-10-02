EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham County Ambulance Oversight Committee began reviewing proposals last week from three companies competing to provide emergency ambulance service in the county. The process drew more questions and a renewed call to allow more than one provider.
A review of the three companies – Lakeside EMS, Rural Med and Abbott EMS – started Wednesday and continued Thursday during special meetings held in the Effingham County Office Building in downtown Effingham.
Before the review process, Ambulance Oversight Committee Chairman Rob Arnold let members of the public speak.
Effingham County resident Brad Miller of Altamont and Lakeside EMS Chief Operations Officer and Co-owner Steven Gray were the only two to make public comments.
Miller, who is an EMT, reiterated his call for the closest ambulance service concept that he presented to the Effingham County Board last month.
“You are not here to decide which of these three proposals is the best for Effingham County,” said Miller, who doesn’t work any of the three companies. “You’re here to decide how well Effingham County’s 911 calls for EMS will be handled.”
“Your decisions today are not limited to the three proposals as written and I demand more for the citizens of Effingham County because I think there is a better way to handle the emergency calls in Effingham County,” he said.
Miller believes the GPS-based concept would be beneficial to the residents of Effingham County. In order for it work, he said at least two ambulance services would need to be on call.
“This is not something that is new. It is used by different levels of government,” Miller emphasized.
He said the U.S. Department of Interior uses the closest available concept on a national level for fires.
“The core of it is you dispatch the closest unit to a scene,” he said. “Each ambulance company would offer a minimum number of units.”
He said rather than an ambulance company sitting at the station with the bare minimum number of ambulances agreed to under contract it would mean at least two ambulance services would be available for 911 calls. The one dispatched would be based on which is closer to the call.
“The current concept basically is that the companies compete every few years for an exclusivity contract. In that case, the company wins not the patient,” said Miller “With the closest ambulance concept, the ambulances would essentially be competing on a call-by-call basis to be better equipped, which means closer in most cases to receive the call and I really feel that encourages companies to add units as they see fit.”
Gray believes using two companies might provide better service.
“Our idea would be awarding the RFP (request for proposal) to two companies instead of one and doing a rotation similar to what Mattoon used to do,” Gray said. “That way you wouldn’t have just two or three dedicated ambulances from one service.”
He said the second ambulance service would also have ambulances dedicated to Effingham County. Gray said the primary ambulance company would guarantee three ambulances on call and the secondary company would commit two ambulances for the week. The next week it would be the opposite.
“We could all plan on staffing a little bit better,” he said. “Because if we award the contract to only one company, we’re just going to fight over staff.”
Lakeside EMS currently takes non-emergency hospital transfer calls in Effingham County.
“Every week you would have five ambulances available versus only three guaranteed each week,” said Gray.
Effingham County Ambulance Oversight Committee Chairman Rob Arnold told committee members they could pursue the idea further if they wanted, but there was no response.
After examination and comparison of the three companies and their responses, the committee is developing two sets of questions to ask the three ambulance services interviewed by the committee. One set of questions would be generic and a second set would be company specific. Arnold said the questions generated would be given to Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler for his approval.
“I want to make sure we are not putting the county or the committee in any way, shape or form in harms way,” Arnold said. “We’ll get blessing from him to make sure the direction we are going and scope of it is correct.”
He said another question he wanted to ask the state’s attorney is whether or not the committee is allowed to initiate a background investigation into each of the ambulance services.
“I don’t know what cost would be associated with this,” Arnold said.
“I think we need to define what we want to know in background checks,” committee member Matt Sager said.
“We can take everything that we can read here (on the submitted proposals) but I think we need to dig a little deeper,” committee member Ron Will said.
Arnold said he didn’t think the committee’s decision would meet their current deadline.
“I don’t know if it’s realistic to say it’s going to be done by the October board meeting,” Arnold said. “I know that was our goal, but as we dive into this there is going to be a lot more labor into this than just being able to crunch and say we have it done. We want to do it right and I think it’s going to take a little longer.”
The next committee meeting is set for Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.
