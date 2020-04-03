ALTAMONT – It’s been years since the Little Ryman in Altamont was filled with the sounds of music and people. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed any immediate plans to change that, some community members are thinking about the time when social distancing and quarantines will be over – and the Little Ryman can make its comeback.
The building that was once home to the First Presbyterian Church of Altamont eventually became the Altamont Living Museum and Little Ryman, located at 102 South Main Street. The venue was a weekly host to the country and bluegrass sounds of the Altamont Opry every Tuesday night.
Remaining are the old stain glass windows from the church that gives the old sanctuary a colorful natural glow, while the original church pews still provide seating for any guests that may want to visit in the future. One of the two windows were donated by a Faught in memory of their daughter; the other was donated by the Wright family.
Bruce Kessler of Altamont is among those who want to hear music once again ring from the rafters of the old church. Kessler said the name Little Ryman came from a local businessman who thought the venue looked like a Nashville, Tennessee attraction.
“Don Grobengeiser gave me the idea for the name years ago,” Kessler said, recalling a visit to Grobengeiser’s store in downtown Altamont. “He said, Bruce this place looks like the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Why don’t you call it the Little Ryman?”
He said the Little Ryman stage featured both music and theater productions over the years. The theater productions continued after the music shows were discontinued.
“We are trying to resurrect it so we can go again,” Kessler said as he sat in one of the former pews looking over the stage. “I really want to hear music here again.”
Kessler said a lot of money has been invested in the building over the years to include the installation of an elevator. He thinks that with a little effort the Little Ryman could one again be a staple in Altamont. He said Gerald White of Altamont has supported the Altamont Living Museum and the Little Ryman since its early beginnings. Kessler, White and Dan Lutz are trustees of the museum.
“I said we need to do something up here,” Kessler said. “I told Gerry what I hand in mind and he said: “Well, go for it. You did it once and maybe you can do it again.”
The former Little Ryman stage is still intact, along with most of its installed stage lighting, wiring and sound system components. Plus, the stage also features a motorized curtain designed to slowly unveil whatever musical act waits behind it. Kessler said the church choir loft used to be located where the stage now sits.
In 2007, Altamont Living Museum hosted a variety show as a fundraiser featuring the dancing Heartland Honeys; Dick Frances and his granddaughter Mia, who was making her debut; Buddy and Ryan Osteen picking out “Dueling Banjos”; Altamont Christian Church using strobe lights in its performance of “Creative Arts”; Community Choir celebrating “Broadway” with surprise guests; Act doing an act; Bryan Garrison; Tyler Siddens; “Gustav Talks to Adolph”; and numerous other performances.
“We just want to bring it back to where it used to be,” Kessler said. “This place is so well constructed.”
Kessler said if they can find the money to get the building back to operational, they could also used the building for other activities – like weddings, funerals and meetings. The kitchen in the basement was built with a pass-through window for serving meals in a large adjoining room.
He said the seating area in the Little Ryman can fit approximately 125 people. However, there is an adjoining room where more seating can be placed for any extra guests.
“We’ve had this thing packed out many times,” Kessler recalled of days gone by.
Kessler enlisted the help of local Musician and Sound Tech Elijah Doty of Beecher City to serve as manager of the venue.
“I’m the old blood and he is the new blood,” Kessler said about Doty.
He said one of the reasons he tapped Doty to be manager is his past and present musical and technical talents.
Doty, a Beecher City native, started playing fiddle at some of the local oprys in the area over the years and grew up playing music with his grandfather, Randall Stierwalt of Toledo. Doty said he started going to the Edgewood Country Opry with Kessler, and eventually started coming to Altamont.
He said he learned how to run sound and lights from Chuck Levitt, former manager at the Little Ryman, and continued working on sound reinforcement projects as a sound crew member at the Effingham Performance Center. Doty went on the road with a professional music sound reinforcement company last summer. He worked sound for the country music band Shenandoah. Doty also has his own sound company named Doty Sound Productions.
The old church has a small elevator leading from the side door level up to the main level of the church. Doty said the elevator works however, needs some adjustment to a safety mechanism so the elevator doesn’t stick on the basement level. Right now the elevator can only go from the street level to the second level without problems.
There is a secret passage way with a ladder to transition from the basement to stage level up above. Old costumes and props fill the basement of the old church and over the years has accumulated to quite a mess.
Doty said right now the museum needs $3,000 to fix the roof, pay a past bill, fix the plumbing, getting a dumpster, purchase a new dimmer controller for the stage lights and minor adjustments to the elevator. Doty said even though they are a non-for-profit organization, it will still cost them $400 to get a dumpster to load up and take away the contents of the basement.
“When things aren’t used they tend to get dirty,” Kessler said.
Kessler said the building needs to be thoroughly cleaned from top to bottom. Doty said he recently got rid of a lot of the trash that accumulated over the years on the second floor.
Doty said he would like to change the configuration of the monitoring system on the stage to make it more accessible. He’d also like to replace the old 16-channel analog audio console with a digital audio mixing system that Doty can control with an iPad anywhere in the room rather than be limited to staying in the corner of the building.
Doty said he is a board member of the Illinois Old Time Fiddlers Association, and would like to one day have them host their monthly jam session in Altamont at the Little Ryman. He said they were using the Chautaugua Auditorium in Shelbyville and moved to Chesnut Music in downtown Effingham. Doty said they are are attracting more people and quickly growing out of their music store location.
Kessler said he would really like to see at a minimum one music event per month on the Little Ryman stage.
The Altamont Living Museum is a 501©3 non-for-profit organization. Donations can made to Altamont Living Museum, In care of: Dr. Steve Bailey, Treasurer, P.O. Box 13, Altamont, IL 62411.
“We are trying to resurrect this thing. It’s going to take a little time, but the real bottom line is the old gal is still here,” Kessler said about the Altamont Living Museum and Little Ryman. “She’s still afloat. We may have a new captain here ... and I may serve as the rudder to help guide the ship.”
