Here are the unofficial results of contested township elections in Effingham County on Tuesday:
Douglas Township Supervisor (vote for one): Dan Will, 439; Nicholas Althoff, 259.
Douglas Township Highway Commissioner (vote for one): Jeff L. Anderson, 352; Richard Lee Mette, 324.
Douglas Township Trustee (vote for four): Luke Doedtman, 527; Jose Durbin, 300; Zackery S. Pals, 412; Judy L. Wiethop, 386; Paul V. Bloemer, 349.
Lucas Township Highway Commissioner (vote for one): Rodney Grunloh, 73; Phillip Chisler, 17.
Mason Township Highway Commissioner (vote for one): Howard K. Cain, 113; Dale K. Bushue, 95.
Mound Township Supervisor (vote for one): Amy Rippetoe, 179; Bernadine Blakely, 297.
Mound Township Highway Commissioner (vote for one): Rodney Schultz, 248; William Denton, 232.
Watson Township Highway Commissioner (vote for one): Stephen Bergfeld, 240; Curt Harrington, 63.
West Township Highway Commissioner (vote for one): Dennis L. Vaughn, 41; Melvin Stuemke, 122.
West Township Trustee (vote for four): Bryan White, 68; Michael Runge, 120; Wendell Alwardt, 123; Bradley D. Suckow, 113; Mark Holland, 126.
