EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham County 911 Board last week approved the restoration of a previously used radio frequency for multi-county mutual-aid ambulance communications.
Tina Daniels, 911 system administrator and communications director for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, said the radio frequency had been used in previous years by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Her proposal requires the current antenna that broadcasts the frequency be raised higher on the radio tower and the frequency be reinstalled on the 911 radio console.
“The frequency is used by the surrounding counties' ambulance companies and it would be good if we had a disaster in Effingham County and needed mutual aid from other ambulance companies,” Daniels said.
She said she had a bid of $3,024 to raise the antenna and $660 to reinstall the frequency on the 911 emergency radio console.
Board member David Budde asked if that was the only antenna that needed to be moved up the tower.
“That’s what I’ve been told,” said Daniels.
Daniels said the cost could be considered an incidental expense.
“This would be another tool in our toolbox,” she said.
The board voted unanimously to raise the tower and install the frequency on the radio console.
Meanwhile, Daniels said the power generator for the Effingham County 911 PSAP (Public Safety Answering Point) needs to be replaced. She said the generator was originally purchased in 1997 or 1998 and has been having some problems.
“Our maintenance crew is advising it is time to plan for a new one,” Daniels said. “We were told it might take two years to get a new generator.”
Daniels said the cost would be between $30,000 and $40,000. 911 Board Chairman David Campbell said since the cost exceeds $30,000 he thought the board should seek bids for the replacement generator. He directed Daniels to come back to the board with specifications for a new generator.
During public comments, Daniels reported on the new ambulance service contracted by the county for 911 emergency calls.
“I do want to mention we’ve been having good communication with RuralMed and it’s been working really smooth,” she said.
Campbell made reference to a statement County Board Chairman Jim Niemann read at the May Effingham County Board meeting regarding social media posts soliciting people to call their 10-digit number instead of 911 in an emergency.
“He let people know it is important that they use 911,” Campbell said.
Jerrod Estes, co-owner of Lakeside EMS, agreed with Niemann’s statement. He said the advanced training a 911 telecommunicator receives to handle emergency medical calls and technological resources they have available to locate individuals via cellphone are a couple of valuable reasons why someone should call 911 for an emergency medical situation.
“I’ve found several patients — whether it be on the TREC trail, a cardiac arrest on Banker overpass — literally because 911 was able to ping it within 3 feet of where the cellphone is,” Estes said. “I know if I call 911 and just say help and hang up I know the city and county can ping my location and figure out where I am calling from.”
Currently, Lakeside EMS has a mutual-aid agreement with RuralMed.
“They (RuralMed) had three cardiac arrest saves in four days and one we assisted with,” said Estes.
He said RuralMed does a great job of covering Effingham county and if they need help Lakeside has two ALS (Advanced Life Support) ambulances and two ALS non-transports that are stocked just like ambulances.
“It’s very important to call 911,” Estes said.
Scott Casolari, co-owner of RuralMed, noted the ambulance service would be getting new trucks with ALS.
“We are flying out Thursday for three new trucks,” he said.
In other business, Jake Buhnerkempe, 911 Board treasurer, gave his monthly financial report.
He said there is $1,396,747.53 in total assets, which includes a money market account with $1,395,280.73 and $1,366.80 in a checking account.
He reported total bills and expenditures for the month is $32,840.70. One expenditure was for the CDW Netmotion in the amount of $12,857.60. Daniels said the higher cost is due to a price increase and includes two years of service instead of one. She said Jason Repking, county IT specialist, found it was less expensive to get two years rather than one as they have in the past.
“It went up so much from last year to this year we decided to go ahead with two years,” Daniels said.
