Restless Heart was the entertainment for Windsor Harvest Picnic on Friday, and the musicians drew large crowds of picnic-goers to the Shelby County community.
Shown here are the original members of the country music group Restless Heart who touted on stage that they’ve been together for more than 35 years.
The band is made up of Dave Innis, Larry Stewart, John Dittrich, Greg Jennings and Paul Gregg. They’ve had six consecutive No. 1 hits and four Gold-certified albums.
The annual Windsor Harvest Picnic entertainment line up included State of Grace and Them Gringos, both on Thursday; Restless Heart on Friday; followed by Jo Dee Messina on Saturday.
Also included in the three-day event was food serving, a 5K, pedal tractor pull, a parade and a raffle drawing.
