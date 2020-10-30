Lynn A. Piper, 55, of Brownstown, died at 12:06 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Terre Haute, IN. There will be a public visitation from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 followed by a private family funeral service at Overcup Baptist Church,…